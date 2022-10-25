Early voting opens in several Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Monday was the first day of early voting for the midterm election.

Early voting opened in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

The Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections says over 4,000 have already cast their vote on the first day of early voting. Experts say this is a very important midterm election and it could play a huge role in Florida's political stance over the next two years.

"Make your voice heard even if it's only one vote, it's still one vote that counts towards multiple votes," said voter, William Clayton.

Another midterm election is here.

"I cant remember an election more pivotal that this one even if it's a midterm election," said Dr. Tara Newsom, Director of the Center for Civic Learning at St. Petersburg College.

This midterm is filled with candidates representening their views on controversial topics.

"Inflation is one the minds of many Floridians, but I think the threat to democracy, civil rights, civil liberties, reproductive rights," said Newsom.

Newsom says this election could play a role in determining if Florida remains a swing state in the upcoming presidential election.

"You see more republicans registered to vote than democrats, but what you need to pay attention to is that the growing number of no party affiliate has grown as well," said Newsom.

At the forefront of the midterm election is the race for governor, in which Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Christ are facing off. Dr. Newsom says the midterm results are hard to predict.

"Those NPA's are not promised to republicans and they aren't promise to democrats. We just have to wait and see how they vote. Candidate centered politics might be at the heart of all of this," said Newsom.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Craig Latimer, says voter turnout is looking strong as early voting started on Monday.

"They're right on track with 2018. The difference is we have a few more vote by mail this time," said Latimer.

Latimer expects up to 70,000 people to cast their ballots before election day.

"It's good to get out and vote," said Clayton.

"How voters come out and flex right now is really going to set the tenure for the next two years," said Newsom.