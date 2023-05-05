Dunedin Pastor asking for community's help following devastating fire

DUNEDIN, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A Tampa Bay church is coming together following a fire that ripped through part of the sanctuary early Wednesday morning. The church is asking for the community's help with that recovery process.

Two days after a 3-alarm fire tore through the side of the Coastal Christian Church on Bayshore Boulevard in Dunedin, drips falling from a soaked ceiling can still be heard hitting the floor.

"Got up into the soffit of the building, got into the roof and then burned a bit of the structure. We're probably three to six months before we can get back in," said Pastor Jerry Rittenhouse. In an exclusive on camera interview with Tampa Bay Now, Pastor Jerry says it was a neighbor who saw flames coming the from dumpster aside the building and called 911.

"Young guy getting off work at 2:30 in the morning, called it in. Three fire departments were here within just a couple of minutes. We could have lost the whole building if it weren't for their speed and the kindness of a good neighbor."

No one was injured and the cause is still unknown.

"The whole building is affected. The water used to put out the fire goes everywhere, affects everything. I've never been through a house fire or a building fire before like this," he explained. Despite the sanctuary suffering the most damages, he says his main concern is Sweet Peas Preschool which suffered smoke damage.

"Those parents need childcare and so that's our top priority right there," said Pastor Jerry. "You have Christ in the crisis, right? So, the things that really matter have not been affected. This is not like a cancer battle, you know, or somebody going through life traumas. This is a building. We're going to be ok."

Pastor Jerry says the first Sunday service following the fire will be held on the front lawn. Both services will be combined at 10:00 am. If you'd like to help with funding, the thrift store is happening out front as scheduled. To help with donations, click here.