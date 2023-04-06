'Duckling death trap': Ducklings can't escape Largo retention pond

LARGO, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A Largo retention pond with no way out for baby ducklings being called a 'duckling death trap' by local residents. It's a story Tampa Bay Now reporter Andrea Alvarez discovered over a year ago. Still, ducklings remain in the pond.

The man-made stormwater treatment pond is owned by Walmart. It was constructed around a decade ago.

In April of last year, Alvarez and her family noticed ducklings brushing against the concrete wall. Wildlife experts insisted the ducklings were trapped and become easily waterlogged and drown, starve from lack of nutrients, or become eaten by large fish. She, her family and wildlife experts spent countless hours fishing them out.

Largo fire rescue showed up in April of 2022 to help and suggested the structure have a ramp due to wall height for future ducklings.

Last year, Walmart representatives told Tampa Bay Now that specialists would evaluate the site and determine next steps. Days later, store management said that Walmart is unable to legally build anything permanent to rectify the issue. According to permit documents, alterations are not permitted without prior approval from applicable governing agencies.

Those documents also contain guidelines by the Southwest Florida Water Management District for the owner to follow and maintain the pond with regular inspections. According to documents obtained from the city, several overdue inspections were reported.

Local wildlife rehabilitation volunteer Paula Hodge is disappointed.

"These ducklings are knowingly dying and nothing is being done about it. And then we have to use our resources and our time," said founder of Crikey Wildlife Rescue Paula Hodge. A wildlife rescue and rehabilitation volunteer Hodge said it's the first time she's seen ducklings stuck in a pond with no way out."Some of them already drowned. They were getting waterlogged and couldn't stay up above the surface and you could see that they were getting really tired. The owners of the property have a very, very easy solution. Just put a ramp in there so these babies [are] not given a death sentence the moment they're born," said Hodge.

We reached out multiple times to Walmart. New ducklings have migrated to the retention pond this week. Still, no ramp is in place. Stick with Tampa Bay Now for this developing story.