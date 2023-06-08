Dozens of local employees are going on strike against a company called Maxmus

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Dozens of local employees are going on strike against a company called Maximus, the federal government's largest call center contractor.

This comes after the company recently laid off 700 employees at facilties across the country.

Employees at the Maximus Riverview location are demanding a pay increase to $25 an hour and they say they wont stop going on strike until they see some changes.

"I am the smile that people hear on the phone, I am the person taking care of other people's problems and I do it happily because I like to help people," said Katherine Charles, an employee of Maximus.

Maximus is the federal government's largest call center contractor that works with the centers for medicare and medicaid services.

"I want them to know I am a valued person in that company," said Charles.

She and other employees say they are getting paid $17 dollars an hour, something she says is difficult to live off of.

"Going to the supermarket to buy groceries for our children, we have to decide if we are going to buy junk food because its less expensive or buy good quality food for them," said Charles.

"You need a credit card. You cant afford anything. You have a car, rent, you have insurance, food...God forbid you have kids," said employee Sasha Tyson.

They also say the health insurance through the company is costly.

"It's either I feed my children or go to the doctor. I pay my rent or go to the doctor," said Charles.

Tyson says the job is emotionally difficult.

"You get the phone calls that are very difficult, phone calls about their spouse dying. It's very difficult. Some times you have to take a break to recoup from a phone call like that," said Tyson.

The company recently laid off 700 employees across facilities all over the country, siting a decrease in call volume, but Tyson disagrees.

"We probably get hundreds of calls a day," said Tyson.

Now Charles, Tyson and other employees are going on strike, demanding at least $25 an hour, better insurance, and improved working conditions.

"We deserve respect," said Charles.

Maximus sent this statement in response to the demands, saying: "Determining compensation requires input and approval from our government customers. We work with every customer to strike the right balance between competitive compensation and achieving successful results at scale and value."

Charles says she is anticipating more calls to the company as millions of Americans could soon lose their medicaid coverage, a job she says that deserves more pay.

"I would love that the company I work for treat me with respect," said Charles.