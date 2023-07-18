DoorDash Driver in Hawaii Rakes in $114K a Year: A Tantalizing Gig in Paradise

AP Top Stories July 18 - AM AP Top Stories July 18 - AM 01:01

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Economists in Hawaii say the gig economy has provided individuals with flexible work options, and its success is a testament to the potential it holds.

An extraordinary success story is right here in our Islands: a DoorDash driver in Hawaii is breaking all expectations by making over $100,000 a year, surpassing traditional job earnings for many.

Ronald Coleman has found a recipe for success by delivering meals, groceries, and pretty much anything you could need. But this dasher's Life is also serving up a lucrative income.

Hawaii DoorDash driver, Ronald Coleman, is breaking all expectations by making over $100,000 a year, surpassing traditional job earnings for many. KITV/CNN

Coleman says, "You can make a lot of money, you can make more than 100,000 - its all about what you want to make, it's all about you."

And it's all about hustle, as Coleman works 7 days a week and between 12 to 20 hours a day. His goal is to make $400 each day. So that works out to about $33 to $40 an hour. When Coleman looked at his 1099 in 2022 he saw that raked in $114,000, which surprised him.

"It's mind-blowing, especially doing it in a place like this. If you're willing to put in the time and effort into yourself it's going to pay off," he said.

Economist Paul Brewbaker says this is the new economy, with side hustles and non-traditional jobs now the new reality.

Coleman adds, "There's nothing wrong (with) having a 9 to 5 job, there's nothing wrong with doing things the traditional way. But when you think outside the box and you gain a lot of different knowledge because we have the technology of the world in the palm of our hands.

Coleman has been coming to Hawaii since 2005. In 2021, he moved to The Islands to live with his brother, Radamis Coleman who has been based at Schofield Barracks for more than 20 years. Since first coming here, Coleman fell in love with Hawaii and its people.

On the shores and roads of Hawaii, Ronald Coleman hopes to continue to find success on his journey of opportunity.