Dolphins desperate for win as Tua returns Sunday against Steelers

MIAMI - The Dolphins are desperate for a win as they get set to host Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Hard Rock Stadium will be electric as the franchise celebrates the 1972 undefeated team, Tua Tagovailoa returns to the lineup and former coach Brian Flores comes to town as part of the Steelers coaching staff.

If that's not enough, the Dolphins have lost 3 in a row and need a win to keep their solid start to the season in focus. Enough storylines for you?

Tua's Team

The math and facts are simple. When Tagovailoa plays the Dolphins win. When he doesn't they lose. It has been clear cut the last 2 seasons. That said, the offensive line will need to improve to keep Tua clean in the pocket. Terron Armstead's likely return at left tackle will be a big boost.

Favorable Matchup

Pittsburgh's offense is a work in progress. They've used two quarterbacks and struggled to put up points amd play with consistency. The Dolphins defense had a great showing for the most part last week against Minnesota. The trend favors Miami to be able to clamp down on the Steelers.

Big Energy

The stadium will be full and loud for this one. A meaningful prime time game will have Dolphins fans juiced up while there will be plenty of black and gold in the stands as there always are when Pittsburgh plays on the road.