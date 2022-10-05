Dolly Parton, Sissy Spacek and more pay tribute to Loretta Lynn

The love for Loretta Lynn flowed freely Tuesday after news of her death at the age of 90 was publicized.

Lynn was mourned on social media by friends and fans who admired the pioneering woman of country music, whose story was told in the 1980 film "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Actress Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for portraying Lynn in the film, said she is "heartbroken" over the death of the country music star.

"Today is a sad day. The world lost a magnificent human being. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend. I am heartbroken. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family, her friends, and her loyal fans," Spacek said in an announcement to CNN.

Dolly Parton, who was close to Lynn, posted a statement on social media, which began, "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta."

"We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them," Parton wrote. "I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace."

Singer Martina McBride posted on her verified Instagram account a throwback photo of her and Lynn.

"It's so hard to feel like you have the right words. I can hear Loretta saying 'just take your time honey,'" McBride wrote in the caption. "We all loved her so much. There will never be another like her. I am so grateful that I got to know her, to spend time with her, laugh with her.....I was always a little astonished when she called me her friend."

Legendary songwriter Carole King tweeted a photo of Lynn smiling at a piano, writing, "She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn."

Country singer Kacey Musgraves kept it brief, tweeting simply "Loretta" with a broken heart emoji.