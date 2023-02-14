Dianne Feinstein announces she won't run for reelection in 2024

AP Top Stories February 14 - AM AP Top Stories February 14 - AM 01:07

(CNN) -- Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2024, a major moment for a historic political career as the fight to succeed her is already underway.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement.

A number of Democrats have already launched campaigns for Feinstein's seat in 2024 in what is shaping up to be a competitive primary. Rep. Adam Schiff announced his candidacy in January, joining fellow California Rep. Katie Porter, who has also announced a bid.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, here in Washington, D.C., on February 13, announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Feinstein, 89, has been a fixture of California politics for decades and was first elected to the US Senate in 1992. She holds the title of longest-serving female US senator in history. Feinstein broke a number of glass ceilings throughout her life -- and her career has been marked by a series of historic firsts.

The California Democrat has left her fingerprints on some of Capitol Hill's most consequential works in recent history -- including the since-lapsed federal assault weapons ban in 1994 and the 2014 CIA torture report.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened his weekly policy presser on Tuesday with praise for Feinstein.

"She's a legend," said Schumer. "A legend in California as the first woman senator, a legend in this Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues: assault weapons, environment, women's rights and so much else."

Though she was a proud native of one of the most famously liberal cities in the country, Feinstein earned a reputation over her years in the Senate as someone eager to work across the aisle with Republicans, and at times sparked pushback and criticism from progressives.

In her statement released on Tuesday, Feinstein said, "Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

This story is breaking and has been updated.