DC's Stargirl - 'Frenemies – Chapter thirteen: The reckoning'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

The Reckoning | DC’s Stargirl Season 3 Episode 13 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet.  Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson and Joel McHale also star.  Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#313). Original airdate 12/7/2022.  Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

