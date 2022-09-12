Watch CBS News
U.S.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out several weeks after injuring thumb against Buccaneers

By Christopher Brito

/ CBS News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not play for several weeks after injuring his thumb in the team's 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. 

Prescott apparently got hurt in the fourth quarter after trying to make a throw over Buccaneers defensive end Shaq Barrett who put his hands up and crashed into Prescott's right hand. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game his injury is above his joint and his thumb will need surgery. 

"Dak will be out for a little while," he said. "We'll be dealing with that as well. This was a really tough night for the Cowboys and a really surprising night."

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the franchise quarterback will miss between six to eight weeks and expected to have surgery on Monday. 

Prescott said in a news conference after the game that he thought it was just a jammed finger until he realized he couldn't grip the ball. 

"It's disappointing but injuries happen," he said. "Can't necessarily control it. It's just unfortunate, obviously gonna miss some time and not be there for my team. That's what hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there. Want to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks." 

Dak Prescott talks about hand injury after 19-3 loss to Buccaneers by CBSDFW on YouTube

It's not the first time Prescott has recovered from a major injury. In 2020, he suffered a gruesome leg injury, but recovered and bounced back, tossing a career-high 37 touchdowns last season. 

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will likely take Prescott's place in the coming weeks. 

Christopher Brito
christopher-brito.jpg

Christopher Brito is a social media producer and trending writer for CBS News, focusing on sports and stories that involve issues of race and culture.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 9:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.