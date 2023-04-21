CW44 partners with Quicksilver Recycling for annual electronic recycling event

Tampa Bay Now is working to help you get rid of that old electronic clutter. CW44 partnered up with Tampa's own Quicksilver Recycling on Thursday for the annual Electronic Recycling event.

"We recycle desktops, laptops, monitors, any scanners, copiers, fax machines. We see a lot of business phones," explained Owner of Quicksilver Recycling Services Russell Foisy. "We break down everything, recycle all the internal components, destroy the hard drive and laptops and in desktops where all the data is collected. Believe it or not, many people are still dumping this material in landfills."

Hundreds of your old electronics are finding new life across Tampa Bay. Those old and unused electronics are now en route to quicksilver recycling where they'll eventually become recycled materials. Only 12% of e-waste is currently recycled. One million laptops recycled saves the same amount of energy as the electricity used by nearly 4,000 homes in a year.

The items are broken down for recycling and for what Vice President and General Manager of WTOG TV Michelle Calachino is calling peace of mind. "We had a line this morning waiting for us to open. In fact, we had a guy show up yesterday, a day early," said Calachino. "As a station and as a team, it's really great for all of us to work together and give back to our community and help make it a safer, more environmentally friendly place for our community."

If you couldn't make it Thursday, residents can drop off at quicksilver. They also have free pickup for any commercial properties. You can also call Quicksilver Recycling at (813) 886-1494.