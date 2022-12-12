CW talk around the net: week of 12/5/22

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The CW Network announced the new documentary series 100 Days To Indy, a first of its kind broadcast event about the road to the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, airing in Spring 2023

The epic ninth and final season of The Flash will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8pm

This year's 90-minute iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs this Saturday from 8-9:30pm



Catch the exciting two part season four finale of Coroner this Sunday at 8pm

