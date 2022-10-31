CW talk around the net: week of 10/24/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Matt Barr on Taking Hoyt Rawlins From Walker to Walker Independence – Media Village
The Winchesters: Drake Rodger - Variety
Richard Speight Jr to Bring Supernatural Trickster Loki to The Winchesters - TVInsider
Riverdale's One Consistent Theme is Constantly Reinventing Itself – CBR
The Flash: Jon Cor Upped to Series Regular – Deadline
The Winchesters Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger Talk Picking Up the Winchester Mantle – Looper
How Supernatural's Sam and Dean Compare to John and Mary - ScreenRant
Riverdale's Final Season Begins Filming – ComicBook
The Flash: Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Cast in Mystery Role - ComicBook
Grant Gustin's 5 Best Performances Ranked - MovieWeb
