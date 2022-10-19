Watch CBS News
Customs and Border Protection officer shot and killed at Florida gun range

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed at a Miami-area gun range, CBP announced Wednesday.

Officials said the shooting was reported at Trail Glades Range, at around 10:30 a.m. ET. The officer was taken to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his wounds, officials said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was not immediately identified. Officials said that he was an instructor at the shooting range, and was assigned to Miami International Airport. 

Investigators have not said how the shooting occurred, or if anyone might face charges in connection with the officer's death.

Officials give an update after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed at a gun range in the Miami, Florida area. Oct. 19, 2022.  CBS News

First published on October 19, 2022 / 5:19 PM

