Customers report missing deposits from Wells Fargo bank accounts

(CNN) — Wells Fargo is dealing with a technical issue that has resulted in customers reporting that their direct deposits had disappeared from their bank accounts.

On Thursday, a torrent of customers contacted Wells Fargo via Twitter, now officially branded as 'X,' claiming they could not access money that they deposited into the bank. One person tweeted that he had been hit with an overdraft fee after money went missing from his account.

A Wells Fargo bank branch is pictured here in New York on July 6. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It was unclear how widespread the problem was Thursday night.

"Wells Fargo is aware that some customers' deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts. The issue will be resolved as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Julia Tunis Bernard, a Wells Fargo spokesperson, told CNN.

Wells Fargo has yet to say exactly when it expects to resolve the issue.

This isn't the first time Wells Fargo customers have faced this particular technical glitch. In March, Wells Fargo confirmed that some customers' direct deposits were not showing up but that their accounts "continue to be secure," according to an NBC News report.