Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars - 'Submerged'

GINUWINE VS JEFF TIMMONS – Grammy-nominated R&B artists Ginuwine and 98 Degrees founding member Jeff Timmons raise the ante as they learn Criss's death-defying performance of "Submerged" - an escape inspired by Harry Houdini. Each star must escape from a transparent glass cube filled with over 100 gallons of water while spinning and suspended mid-air. This is one of the most dangerous escapes of all time! Would you bet your life on one breath? Also starring guest judges Criss Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton and hosted by Eddie Griffin (#104). Original airdate 11/12/22. Every episode of CRISS ANGEL'S MAGIC WITH THE STARS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.