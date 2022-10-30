Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars - 'Metamorphosis'

A GRAND PERFORMANCE — U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones and television star Frankie Muniz join host Eddie Griffin to perform in front of judges Criss Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton. In the grand illusion portion of the show, they will be challenged to perform, and successfully execute, one of Criss' greatest demonstrations – "The Metamorphosis." Criss has performed the fastest version to date (since the days of Houdini), and now Lolo and Frankie will be put to the test. Will they succeed, or will they break under pressure? Every episode of CRISS ANGEL'S MAGIC WITH THE STARS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 11/5/22 (#103)