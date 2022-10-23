Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars - 'Amystika chair'

Watch CBS News
MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY GUEST STARS – Comedian Eddie Griffin hosts with the #1 magician on the planet and lead judge, Criss Angel, Emmy award-winning comedian Loni Love, and master magician Lance Burton who watch and score as celebrities go head to head and attempt to perform Criss's revolutionary, mind-blowing illusion. In this week's exciting grand illusion, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Omarion face off performing "The Amystika Chair," a one-of-a-kind vanish-and-reappearance that happens in a split second (#102). Every episode of CRISS ANGEL'S MAGIC WITH THE STARS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 10/29/2022    

