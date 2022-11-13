Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars - '100 foot rope escape'

VERNON DAVIS VS FLAVOR FLAV -- Old friends reunite for this week's grand illusion when NFL Pro Bowl player Vernon Davis and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Flavor Flav go head-to-head to see who is the better escape artist. Eddie Griffin hosts the competition as Criss Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton judge the two contestants in a race of speed, agility, and focus (#106). Original airdate 11/19/22. Every episode of CRISS ANGEL'S MAGIC WITH THE STARS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.