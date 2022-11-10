Crashing waves from Nicole caused partial collapse of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier

Crashing waves caused partial collapse of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier Crashing waves caused partial collapse of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier 01:54

FORT LAUDERDALE - Wind whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse.

The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma.

One man who was out early said he takes his dog for a walk on the pier every day and was sad to see what happened.

"She used to walk that pier all the time and now it's gone. I used to fish on it when I was little, like a while back, and they were just rebuilding the whole pier right there and like two, one o'clock, the waves were all the way up to the beach side. Now there is no more sand. It was like 43 steps out toward the beach and now there is no more dunes," he said.

Workers were out in the pre-dawn hours assessing the damage to the pier and securing what they could.