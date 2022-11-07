Coroner - 'True Crime'

Watch CBS News
A HARROWING TALE - Jenny (Serinda Swan) pieces together a distinct body clue and realizes she has seen it before...maybe more than once. Donovan (Roger Cross) distances himself from Jenny and Malik (Andy McQueen) as he leans into a support group he's discovered since reuniting with his ex. Meanwhile, Eli (Thom Allison) seems to be turning over a new leaf. Also starring Ehren Kassam, Jennifer Dale, Kiley May, Jon de Leon, and Shawn Ahmed. Liz Farrer directed the episode written by JP Larocque (#407). Original airdate 11/13/22. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.     

November 8, 2022

