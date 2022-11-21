Watch CBS News
Features

Coroner - 'LJND'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

WIN OR LOSE - In the second half of a two-part story, suspicious deaths lead to uncomfortable truths as Jenny (Serinda Swan), Donovan (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) come face to face with a monster in their midst.  Also starring Kiley May, Jon De Leon and Shawn Ahmed.  Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Lindsey Addawoo and Nathalie Younglai (#408). Original airdate 11/27/2022.  Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on November 18, 2022 / 12:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.