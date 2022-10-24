Coroner - 'Degargoony'

Watch CBS News
DIGGING DEEPER – A death in a tight-knit community reveals the holes in a flawed refugee system.  Gordon (Nicholas Campbell) and Peggy's (Jennifer Dale) plans for a romantic weekend go awry when Jenny (Serinda Swan) falls ill and must oversee a remote autopsy. Donovan (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) solve an intracommunity case. Ross (Ehren Kassam) attempts to record an audition tape for a cooking show.  Also starring Thom Allison, Kiley May, Jon De Leon and Shawn Ahmed.  Farhad Mann directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone and Mazi Khalighi (#405). Original airdate 10/30/22.   

First published on October 24, 2022 / 2:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

