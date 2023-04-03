Controversial book banned from Hillsborough County middle schools

Hillsborough County Schools ban 'This Book Is Gay' book in all district middle schools

Hillsborough County Schools ban 'This Book Is Gay' book in all district middle schools

Hillsborough County Schools ban 'This Book Is Gay' book in all district middle schools

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A controversial book called "This Book Is Gay" has now been banned in parts of Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The Hillsborough County School Board voted four to three to have the book removed.

The meeting was originally supposed to be about keeping the book "This Book Is Gay" out of Pierce Middle School, but after three hours of intense discussion, the school board voted to keep it out of all middle schools in the county.

"You are in authority over our children, we have given you the gift of teaching our children and this book has to go," said one public speaker at the school board meeting.

"I can tell you without a doubt that this book is needed for the students at Pierce Middle School," said another public speaker.

Hours of passionate debate filled the Hillsborough County District building on Tuesday.

"I think this is wildly inappropriate," said one speaker.

The book parents argued over is called "This Book Is Gay" and it provides information on LGBTQ related topics including descriptions of sex.

Parents argued many parts of the book are too graphic.

"It is morally reprehensible and shameful that we have to gather today to debate this issue of whether pornographic content should be allowed in our children's public schools," said one parent.

The book was previously deemed appropriate for students by a school committee, but parents are challenging that decision.

Many parents argued on Tuesday that the mentioning of dating apps in the book is inappropriate and dangerous for middle schoolers.

"This book is gay is not for minors and should not be returned to the school bookshelves," said one parent.

Other parents argued the book is necessary for queer students.

"Education is a human right and we should allow children to read these things in schools because parents are not teaching sex education or queerness at home," said one parent.

"Protect students access to quality resources that are vetted, protect students' rights to intellectual freedom, protect representation for LGBTQ students," said another parent.

But after the long debate, the Hillsborough County School Board voted four to three to ban the book entirely from all middle schools in the district.

"The highly sexual content. It's very explicit. I don't have to read it. People have read it. And even on its own website it says it's for grades ten to twelve,' said school board member, Stacy Hahn.