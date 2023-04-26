Construction begins along US-19 in Pinellas County

The Florida DOT is starting a major construction project on US-19 in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Florida Department of Transportation is starting on a major construction project along U.S.-19 in Pinellas County.

The project aims to improve the flow of traffic and improve safety.

"It takes double the time it takes with no traffic," said Alan Phan, a resident in Pinellas County.

"U.S.-19 during rush hour can be really bad," said Trevor Toenjes who owns a disc golf shop called Local Route Pro Shop .

U.S.-19 in Clearwater is known by local residents as an area with frequent traffic.

"Super frustrating and especially because there's an accident almost every week. Maybe the majority of the week," said Toenjes.

Phan says it's a drive he dreads every day.

"It takes me 45 to an hour every day," said Phan.

Toenjes says his employees also find the traffic irritating.

"We have employees here who get affected by the arteries to U.S-19 and the backups and getting in and around Clearwater," said Toenjes.

And even though its known as the world's largest disc golf pro shop, he says the road issues keeps people from walking inside to buy a disc.

"People don't want to come, you know its hard to get in and out of the side exits that were created along the overpasses," said Toenjes.

But Now the Florida Department of Transportation is starting a $242 million project aimed to reduce traffic and improve safety between State Road 580 and Curlew Road.

FDOT is going to be adding interchanges and frontage roads to separate traffic, so people who want to access local businesses can take the frontage roads.

Drivers can expect new traffic patterns and slower speed limits.

Both Phan and Toenjes hope the construction benefits everyone who works and lives near U.S.-19.

"Any way to make it faster but safer," said Phan.

The construction project is scheduled to be completed in 2028.