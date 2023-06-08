Companies join forces to address first responder shortage in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay just joined forces with the Ultimate Medical Academy to get more emergency medical technicians on the road to address and need and to provide career paths for those eager to enter the medical field.

"I've kind of always been interested in being a first responder, whether that was in law enforcement, firefighting, EMS," said Isaac Stephens. He joined TransCare with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay in 2021. "You come in, clock in just like any other job. You set up your truck. You respond to 911 calls with the City of Tampa. I've been an EMT for about 6 months now. I can't think of anything else that I'd rather do. So many people that I get to help."

While attending the Ultimate Medical Academy, Stephens quickly gained exposure and graduated about four months later. He's one of many joining a field in crisis.

"In the industry as a whole, we're seeing a real shortage right now," said Katie Androff who serves as Vice President of Talent Management for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. "That's impacting us, it's impacting other ambulance companies in the Tampa Bay market. What we did was partner with Ultimate Medical Academy."

The EMT apprenticeship program allows students to attend EMT classes at UMA for sixteen weeks while working as paid apprentices with TransCare. To ensure accessibility, the cost of tuition is covered for low-income students.

"The students are working at the Crisis Center from day one, said Campus President Rebecca Sarlo with the Ultimate Medical Academy. "We don't have to convince the students about what's important. They're seeing it day to day."

Representatives say the program is a beacon of hope for those aspiring to serve their community while addressing the EMT shortage crisis here in Tampa Bay.

UMA is actively recruiting for the next cohort of this program, but the window to join is closing in just a few weeks, so anyone interested should apply soon.

