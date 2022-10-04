Coloradans donate truckloads of food, supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ian even after donation bucket stolen

Coloradans donate truckloads of food, supplies after Hurricane Ian Coloradans donate truckloads of food, supplies after Hurricane Ian 02:22

Truckloads of donations from Coloradans will be on the road to Florida to help people affected by Hurricane Ian, despite one big setback to the endeavor.

The effort is organized by a local veteran known as Big Tony, as well as several local businesses and organizations. Dubbed "Americans helping Americans," the group has filled two moving trucks with food and supplies in the last four days.

"Doing nothing is not an option," Big Tony said.

In the parking lot of the Arvada Costco Monday, donations of water, food, toiletries, and clothing kept piling up for the fourth day in a row. Come midnight, it'll all be headed 2,000 miles away to Florida communities ravaged by the recent hurricane.

"At the end of the day, there will be close to $200,000 worth of supplies that are sorely needed, and that's the bottom line," Big Tony said.

Since 2017, local vet Big Tony has coordinated dozens of grassroots efforts like this following hurricanes, tornados, and wildfires.

This time, he'll drive the donations to a NAPA Auto Parts store in Port Charlotte, Florida, where the company's employees will cook meals and distribute supplies for the surrounding community.

So far, several other companies and organizations have contributed, including Penske, Costco, and VFW Post 1.

"It's Americans helping Americans. It's pretty incredible to see it," said Tony Ralston, district manager for NAPA Auto Parts. "Hopefully this will give them a little bit of a boost."

The effort hits especially close to home for Peggy Shaw. On Monday, she was one of many people to drop off cash or supplies.

"My sister lives in Fort Meyers and she lost everything," Shaw said. "They need it. They need somebody to take this stuff to them so they can have water and groceries."

Still, one of the biggest challenges remains paying for gas, especially after someone stole the donation bucket a day ago.

"[We] took a minute to use the restroom. When we came back it was gone," said Big Tony.

While a small setback, the group won't be deterred. Soon, two truckloads of help will be on the way to those who need it most.

"That could have been you and me," he said. "As Americans, we have people all over the world helping other countries. Let's take care of our own country."

You can also contribute to the gas fund by going to any local Napa Auto Parts and buying a gas card.