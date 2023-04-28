Clearwater intersection facing changes with safety a top concern for county officials

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Pinellas County is working with transportation officials to make some changes when it comes to traffic safety on the way to one Florida's most popular beaches.

County officials are working to revamp the intersection of Gulf To Bay Boulevard and Belcher Road in Clearwater. Public works officials say it's one of the most dangerous intersections in the county and want to fix that.

"Data that was collected from 2013 to 2018 shows that there were 624 crashes with 3 fatalities," said Director of Public Works, Kelli Levy. The concern was first brought to the Board in July of 2020. A project development and environmental study began and has since been in the works in search of a solution.

"Road traffic is always growing because the population is always growing and there's a lot of concerns," said local resident and Vice President of Friends of the Pinellas Trail, David Feller. "When you've got drivers who don't stop and bicyclists that don't stop, that's a recipe for disaster. I'm kind of surprised that there aren't more accidents than there are."

After meeting with the Board three weeks ago, public works officials asked to implement a Michigan left - or Michigan U-turn. The configuration would eliminate left turns onto belcher road, instead, pushing them further down the street for a U-turn.

In a statement from Pinellas County Transportation Thursday morning, they tell me there are no details yet and that they are working with the Florida Department of Transportation on options. They're also coordinating with the city and emergency responders to be sure they have good evaluation and communication plans, but that it is all very preliminary. Stick with Tampa Bay Now for developments.