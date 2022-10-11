Clare Crawley of 'The Bachelorette' gets engaged

After making history on "The Bachelorette" by leaving to pursue love, Clare Crawley has found it with someone else.

Crawley shared on her verified Instagram account Monday that she is now engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" the caption on a photo, showing Dawkins kneeling as he proposed, reads. "The easiest YES of my life."

In 2020, Crawley became the first Bachelorette to find love so quickly that she didn't even finish her season of the show. Crawley and Dale Moss left the show to continue their relationship off camera and became engaged.

They later split, reportedly ending things for good in September 2021.

She and Dawkins, who is chief executive officer for Mascot Sports, made things official on Instagram last month with a video of them jamming together in the car.