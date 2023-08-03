City of Tampa warns about garbage trucks catching on fire because of household chemicals

City of Tampa warns about garbage trucks catching on fire because of household chemicals

City of Tampa warns about garbage trucks catching on fire because of household chemicals

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa is warning about a recent trend called "hot loads."

With the recent Florida heat, lithium ion batteries and hazardous chemicals are causing fires in garbage trucks.

"It can cause a great explosion, it can cause property damage, it can cause pedestrian damage, anyone within the proximity," said Wayne Jackson with the City of Tampa Department of Solid Waste.

Jackson says recently garbage trucks catching on fire have been a problem.

"When you see smoke, there's a fire," he said.

With the intense Summer heat, lithium ion batteries and other hazardous chemicals being thrown away are dangerous.

"We've had I believe two hot loads so far this year just in 2023," said Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor.

Hot loads happen when these batteries and chemicals get overheated and explode, and Mayor Jane Castor says on Saturday one of the City of Tampa garbage trucks caught fire.

"What makes a lithium ion battery fire different than a regular fire is they produce a lot of toxic gas, create explosive environments, and they are definitely difficult to extinguish," said Barbara Tripp, Tampa Fire Chief.

Lithium ion batteries are used in everyday items like cameras, cell phones, laptops and more.

Tripp says there are some signs that your lithium ion battery is overheated.

"Changing of the color, too much heat, the shape and you might see some and you might see liquid leaking out of the item," said Tripp.

Now, the city is asking people to bring their lithium batteries to Hillsborough County chemical collection sites, or download an app called Tampa Trash and Recycling that will tell you how exactly to dispose of these materials.

Jackson says in the meantime, his team is taking extra precautions to stay safe.

"When they came on, that's one of the things we try to encourage. Be safe out there, take your time, don't take chances so that you can go home to your family," said Jackson.