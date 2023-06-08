City of Tampa uses AI system to make roadways safer

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa is using a new technology to help keep drivers safe.

City employees are now using AI to predict traffic patterns.

"It helps us to get responders out to incidents as fast as we possibly can," said Adam Robertson, city of Tampa employee.

"Safety is really the critical component of what we do at the Traffic Management Center and in particular, responding to things as quickly as we can to them," said Brandon Campbell, Smart Mobility Manager.

At the City of Tampa Traffic Management Center, employees are getting some help.

"Right now, we have two full time operators at our traffic management center and about 100 cameras that we as a city own. So they can't watch those cameras all at the same time," said Campbell.

But artificial intelligence can.

"It's monitoring the whole city. There are functional aspects of it that include incident identification," said Campbell.

The AI monitoring system is called Rekor, and it keeps track of crashes and backups all over the city.

"Something else it does is it alerts us segments where there's a predictive element that we might want to pay closer attention to," said Campbell.

The AI can highlight certain roads that could potentially have crashes based off of the current traffic conditions.

"May be looking at a special event in the area, or a weather system moving in, combined with peak traffic demand or some sort of diversion. It may tell us, 'hey take a look at this, you may want to keep an eye on it,'" said Campbell.

"During work I see it all the time. It alerts me to something that may be going on in the area if I need to send someone out," said Robertson.

When employees get notified of a potentially dangerous area, they make changes to create safer traffic flow.

"Making adjustments to the signal timing in real time so that if demand gets really heavy on one approach that we can give them additional green time. We have open lines of communication with first responders and with FDOT and other stakeholders," said Campbell.

Campbell says the new ai technology is keeping families all over the Tampa Bay Area safe.

"Helps us to reduce the impact and risk of secondary crashes and for bigger impacts down the road," said Campbell.