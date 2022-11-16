City of Tampa testing safer, environmentally friendly ways to power traffic lights

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa is testing a safer and more environmentally friendly way to power traffic lights.

Solar panels on East Cass Street are part of the city's new environmental project. They power the traffic lights at the intersection and if the project is successful, more could be installed.

"Cars drive very fast and some people don't pay attention. They are texting and driving so it's dangerous," said Jadai Wilson, a resident who lives in Tampa.

Wilson says whenever a storm knocks out traffic lights, driving through intersections can be nerve-racking.

"I think it's dangerous first of all because some cars don't know how to drive and not having power is kind of scary," said Wilson.

When Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, Tampa City leaders say 71 traffic signals lost power.

"If people don't those signals at night in particular, sometimes they don't know exactly how to respond," said Brandon Campbell who works with the City of Tampa Smart Mobility Department.

Campbell says the issue with fixing these traffic lights after a storm is that it takes a long time.

"We do have a lot of generators that we can deploy from our signal shop but that's pretty time intensive. There's a lag between notifications and getting those signals powered back up," said Campbell.

That's why the City of Tampa is testing a new way to power traffic lights: with solar panels.

"We have a bank of batteries that are charged by that solar power and then power the signal," said Campbell.

Campbell says the new signals only use sunlight and would be able to remain on during a multi-day power outage after a storm.

"Even though traffic signals are decades old as a technology, there are improvements that are being made all the time," said Campbell.

Wilson thinks the new initiative will make roads safer.

"I do want to see more in the area, and I think it could make a difference a lot and decrease the amount of accidents happening," said Wilson.

City leaders say they will know in about a year from now if they plan to install more solar panels.