City of Tampa sets goals to improve tree canopy

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa is on a mission to plant 30,000 trees in the area over the next 30 years!

City of Tampa officials say a recent study shows the city's tree canopy has decreased, which is why they are asking the community to plant and continue to protect trees in the area.

"They are a natural resource that we have to protect," said Walter Smith with the Tampa Bay Sierra Club.

Walter Smith with the Tampa Bay Sierra Club is talking about trees.

"Its important for us to make certain that we have trees planted in areas that are critical for infrastructure," said Smith.

Now planting trees is an effort the City of Tampa is taking on, after a recent study showed a decrees in the number of trees in the city.

"We have lost a total of 2.3% of our tree canopy now totaling 30% of the whole city being covered by shade canopy, that's a little bit of a decline and that made us jump into action," said Whit Remer with the City of Tampa.

Whit Remer with the City of Tampa says one reason for the decline is development through out the city, and another is that the trees died naturally.

"The age of our canopy is getting older. We planted a lot of trees back in the 40's and 50's post World War II and some of those oaks are reaching the end of their life," said Remer.

He says trees are beneficial not only for producing oxygen.

"Some of those things include shade and comfort, some of them include flood prevention and water quality. And also aesthetics, people genuinely like having trees in their neighborhood," said Remer.

Walter Smith says trees also can provide shade to the homeless population.

"I've seen where the homeless has ended up dead or go to the hospital because of the heat they are having to live under," said Smith.

He says trees are more than just a plant.

"Trees act as a home to animals. To our wildlife. Our wildlife is very, very important," said Smith.

Remer says the City of Tampa now has a team dedicated to planting and taking care of trees, and he encourages people to do the same.

"We are going to be planting those trees on public property, private property, helping neighborhood associations do plantings," said Remer.