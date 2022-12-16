City of Tampa rolls out new app to help visually-impaired residents navigate the area

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa is rolling out a brand new app to help people who are vision-impaired, navigate city buildings.

The new app called Lazarillo will give you verbal directions straight from your phone and can tell you exactly how far you are from bathrooms or offices nearby.

"It's just what we all want: independence. We want to be on our own," said resident Janet Beyer.

Janet Beyer started losing her eyesight back in 2010.

"It's very difficult. We would like to travel but imagine I go to New York and I get lost in the train station," said Beyer.

But now in the City of Tampa, she's a little more independent.

"I'm happy! I'm very happy for this," said Beyer.

Visually-impaired residents can now navigate three buildings in Tampa all by themselves: Old City Hall, The Tampa Municipal Office, and Julien B. Lane Park.

"Users not only have the ability to get to the front door but they can navigate inside and get audio feedback of their surroundings," said Rene Espinoza, CEO of the app.

Espinoza invented a new app that tells users how many feet they are from different parts of buildings and parks as they walk around.

"I think this is really important because it pushes accessibility forward and that's what we are looking for," said Espinoza.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the city plans to expand the app availability to all parts of downtown Tampa.

"Looking at safety issues, allowing individuals to access our different transit options and do that in a safe manner. I mean there really are so many ways we can implement this," said Mayor Castor.

Beyer says the new app will help people with sight issues participate in important community events like city council meetings.

"I don't have to hear if somebody is near me and say excuse me, can you help me? I don't need that anymore," said Beyer.