City of Tampa provides update on Seminole Heights construction project

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa is making progress on its Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project.

On Wednesday, the City of Tampa and project managers announced it's either on or ahead of the 40-month overall schedule, but residents still aren't very happy with how long the project is taking.

Residents say the construction is creating confusion in the area. They also say it's creating a lot of noise, but many neighbors agree that the end product of this project is worth it.

"The normal congestion has doubled just because of all of the road blocks and everything. It's louder," said Jennifer Rumel, a resident in Seminole Heights.

Jennifer Rumel lives along Frierson Avenue.

"The houses shake just three houses down from the construction site," said Rumel.

She says whenever she leaves her home, the Seminole Heights flooding relief construction project causes issues.

"It's definitely created more traffic jams and a lot ruder people. There have been times where we've turned into our house and almost got hit by cars trying to pass through honked for trying to pull into our houses," said Rumel.

Randy Wynne lives just a couple streets from the construction site along north central avenue, and says the work to replace water and sewage pipes is causing congestion all over the neighborhood.

"Cars trying to find their way through, turning around and going back. So it's been frustrating," said Wynne.

"The detour signs don't really give you a clear pictures on how to detour, so you get motorists just kind of lost here," said Susie Cooke, another resident.

Cooke also lives in the area and says traffic isn't the only issue.

"There's dust all the time, and you've got the noise of the construction, which starts early in the morning and goes on all day," said Cooke.

Project managers say some streets are taking longer than others, but the project is currently on track to wrap up by the end of 2024.

In the meantime, Rumel is asking drivers to be more cautious.

"Sometimes it's good to look up any pay attention to what's going on and the road signs," said Rumel.