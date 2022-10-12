City of Tampa makes plans to improve Hurricane infrastructure

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa is asking for residents for their input on some new development projects.

The projects aim to better prepare the city for strong storms like Hurricane Ian.

Experts say this neighborhood could have gotten six feet of storm surge or more from Hurricane Ian...and now city leaders are taking steps to make sure areas like this one are safe.

"I love my home. I've lived there for 32 years. I would be heartbroken if anything happened to it," said Carroll Ann Bennett, a resident in Tampa.

Carroll Ann Bennett lives in evacuation zone A in Tampa.

"The hurricanes are getting stronger. Where we are standing is going to be under water, my house is going to have water in it," said Bennett.

And the City of Tampa is now pursuing three projects to keep that from happening.

"I think it's critically important. I think it's a matter of life and death," said Bennett.

The city-wide mobility project aims to put more money towards other forms of transportation, reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from cars.

"Walk, bike, take public transit if it's available, safe and convenient to do so," said Stephen Benson, Director of City Planning.

Benson says there's also the climate equity action project which will look at ways to make the city more environmentally healthy and could help minimize rising water levels along the coast.

"How do we transition to 100% renewables, how do we eliminate greenhouse gas emissions," said Benson.

The last project is working on storm preparedness and making sure that if there is storm surge in Tampa, the area is ready.

"Is this an area we should harden and put some more infrastructure investment into. Or is this an area that the community feels 'We want our strategy to be we are going to retreat as climate change continues to occur," said Benson.

Benson says an option is focusing development away from the coastline and offering incentives for businesses and people to move further inland.

"We're building like crazy in South Tampa in evacuation zone a and that's in my opinion irresponsible and reckless," said Bennett.

The city is holding a series of meetings with the public over the next seveal weeks to get input on these projects, something Walter Smith with the Tampa Bay Sierra Club is glad to see.

"We have to make certain that we are acting now. What we saw this time is only a taste of what would happen to Tampa," said Smith.