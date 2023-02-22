City of Tampa invests over $3 million to make parks more inclusive

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa City Council and the Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency are investing over three million dollars to make local parks and playgrounds more inclusive.

The focus is on children with disabilities.

"People who have disabilities have a tendency to be lonely anyways. They are different. I consider it and we talk about it a lot here at PARC Center For Disabilities, it's an invisible population," said Michelle Detweiler.

Michelle Detweiler is CEO of the PARC Center for Disabilities and says the community needs to change so people with disabilities are included in every day activities.

"Playing is great energy, exercising, you're using your mind, you're interacting with your peers, you don't see a disability then," said Detweiler.

She says an important focus needs to be on playgrounds and at parks.

"When you have an opportunity to bring your family out, you may have three children, and one has a disability. You cant go to the park because you're one child can't participate," said Detweiler.

Now the City of Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency is investing $3.3 million dollars into parks to make them more disability inclusive and autism friendly.

"Ramps, sensory type items... maybe a child is vision impaired, for them to feel inclusive in an environment where there's play," said Detweiler.

Detweiler says these changes will boost happiness in the community.

"When you're able to interact in an environment with people of all abilities, it boosts your morale and your serotonin in your brain," said Detweiler.

The plan includes renovating five main parks in the Tampa area over a five year period, and Detweiler says it's a step in the right direction.

"They need to keep going...this is just a small drop in the bucket," said Detweiler.