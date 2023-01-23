City of Tampa improves roads near local high school

The City of Tampa is installing new stop signs and more crosswalks to help with traffic, speeding an

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The roads around Plant High School are getting a lot safer.

The City of Tampa is installing new stop signs and more crosswalks to help with traffic, speeding and crashes in the area.

City of Tampa officials say one of their main focuses are areas around schools because that is typically where there's a lot of traffic congestion.

"Having the stop signs just to make people more aware of me going in and out of the street with the dogs makes me feel more confident to do my job safely," said Bailey Yelding, a dog-walker in the neighborhood.

Bailey Yelding is a dog-walker for the neighborhood around Plant High School and says crossing the street can be dangerous.

"There's been cop cars out here just because somebody wasn't paying attention," said Yelding.

Now the City of Tampa is now trying to make a difference.

"Vision zero is a commitment to get to zero deaths and zero serious injuries on our roadways," said Brandie Miklus, with the Tampa Mobility Program.

Miklus, says there are now four way stops at the intersections of Jose and Barcelona Streets and San Miguel street and Sterling Avenue.

The city also installed striping in ten different crosswalks around the school.

"It reduces the conflict points for people on foot, on bike, and also reduces crashes of all types between cars and cars and cars and pedestrians," said Miklus.

It's all part of a city wide project that specifically works to improve safety on the city's busiest streets, like those around plant high school.

"It's not just the before and after school, it's people walking their dogs at the end of the day, kids on bicycles who may be younger students, just people being comfortable in their own neighborhood," said Lynn Hurtak, Tampa City Council member.

Yelding says the new stop signs and crosswalks are necessary.

"With a four way stop, you have a little more of a guarantee that you can make your cross without having to worry about someone appearing out of nowhere and not paying attention," said Yelding.

City officials say they are working to imrpove intersections in other areas around schools.