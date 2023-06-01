City of Tampa improves road safety in Ybor neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa is working to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel.

City workers just completed a traffic project in an Ybor City neighborhood, and officials say residents can expect to see similar work done in other neighborhoods in the area.

"The speeds on this road were really excessive as indicated by the number of accidents we've had over the last five years and some of them have been very serious," said Kim Headland, VM Ybor Neighborhood Association President.

Headland says the roads in Ybor are dangerous.

"It gets a little scary for the kids who are using the parks and even adults who are using the parks," she said.

Vision Zero coordinator for the City of Tampa, Alex Henry says the city looked at data collected over the last five years and identified the roads in the area that are most dangerous for pedestrians...one of them being Avenida Republica de Cuba.

"Just in the last five years there's been 65 crashes, including two of those severe life altering injuries and several crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians which continue to be a focus for us," said Henry.

The project along Republica de Cuba is one of many quick build projects happening in Tampa. The city added more parking spaces, reduced the road from two lanes to one and widened and painted bicycle lanes.

"It makes our streets safer. Makes it safer for the motoring public and just as important or more so, our cyclists and our pedestrians in the neighborhoods," said Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor.

Henry says there are many more projects like this one planned for neighborhoods all over the city.

"Historically underserved neighborhoods like Ybor, like West Tampa, East Tampa, the USF area," said Henry.

"It definitely alleviates some concerns this roadway has brought over the last couple years," said Headland.