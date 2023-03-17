City of Tampa begins new affordable housing project

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Tampa will soon be getting new affordable housing!

The effort is called the Rome Yard development project, and city leaders say not only will it provide more housing for families, but it'll also transform the area into a hub for leisure and work.

"There's a huge need for attainable affordable housing. Homelessness is a huge issue. And people for whatever reason either or had bad luck or whatever it is and need housing and that' s the void we are trying to fill here," said Peter Van Warner with the City of Tampa.

Van Warner says the $250 million dollar development project will hopefully make a difference for families.

"Words cannot describe it. It is so critical right now with a growing metropolitan area, rents are rising, home prices are rising, and populations are rising," said Van Warner.

He says the 18-acre property near North Rome Avenue will be getting a facelift, bringing in 12 hundred mixed income and affordable apartment units and 40 townhomes villas sold at 10% less than market value.

"It really shows that it lifts up communities. Here we will be doing a third affordable, a third workforce, and a third market rate," said Van Warner.

He says along with the effort to provide more housing to families, the focus for the city is also to make north rome avenue an area where residents can have access to everything they need.

"We have a workforce training center, a cultural center, retail component in all of the buildings, lots of green space, sustainably designed," said Van Warner.

Van Warner says the city is also working to incorporate the history in the area.

"Using a lot of the brick facades, within our architectural design. This is very indicative of the many cigar factories you see around here," said Van Warner.

City leaders say this project will take several years to complete.