City of Tampa and Tampa Hope opens 100 new shelters for homeless community

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A local organization is opening up 100 new shelters for the homeless population.

"I lived in this tent right here for seven or eight months... and this is what I called home," said resident Carl Walker.

It's a home that helped Carl Walker when he suddenly lost his job after getting very sick.

"It keeps you out of the elements....The cold, the rain," said Walker.

The organization called Tampa Hope has been providing shelter to people who are homeless since 2021.

"My situation may be different than others, but you know, addiction, illness, no families, and some of these people end up here," said Walker.

Now with the help of the City of Tampa, the organization is opening up 100 more upgraded shelters, but this time with air conditioning and electricity.

"The most important thing to it that's going to make the individuals who stay on this compound feel more like a person and more humanized is with that tent, you have a zipper, with these cottages, you have a key," said Walker.

"It's not just to put a roof over their heads, we have to provide wrap around services," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Mayor Jane Castor says not only will people be able to get shelter, but they will receive psychological counseling, addiction assistance and employment opportunities.

"Get individuals gainfully employed and back into and back to being a member of our community," said Mayor Castor.

It's something Walker and his old tent neighbor, Linda Ealy, are thankful for.

"I just moved into a three bedroom house, December 23... this program really works. It's not a front," said Walker.

"We are both doing good. It's like a blessing. It's a blessing," said Ealy.