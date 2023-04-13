City of Indian Rocks Beach consider new rules for short-term rentals

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Indian Rocks Beach is considering rules to regulate short term rental homes.

This comes as residents in the area say vacation homes along the beach are causing parking and noise related issues.

"I've lived in Indian Rocks Beach for 38 years, it was the gem of paradise, both in the quality of the full time resident and the aesthetic beauty and quiet and that has all been taken away from us," said Bob Coplen who is a resident at Indian Rocks Beach.

Coplen says short term rentals have changed the area drastically.

"It's not compatible with residential family neighborhoods," said Coplen.

He says a big issue is parking.

"We literally have a house that I'm familiar with, they being 50 plus people for event parties in my neighborhood. I have counted 15 plus cars besides their driveways lining our narrow streets," said Coplen.

Another issue is noise from parties.

"Outdoor bands and noise and carrying on until all hours at night," said Coplen.

Now the City of Indian Rocks Beach is considering some regulations that would require mandated parking spots for residents, enforce quiet hours and more.

"We just ask that you have a reasonable maximum occupancy of people who can be at these houses," said Coplen.

"Yes, there's been some that have not been a good job of managing their rentals. And a lot of them are sequestered to one street. And I would be annoyed too," said Kenny Hayslett who owns rentals in Indian Rocks Beach.

Hayslett says there have been a few houses that have caused issues, but the majority of rental owners are respectful of neighborhoods.

He says these vacation rentals are necessary to fuel the economy around the beach.

"They spend money at guppies and crabby bills and buy t shirts and rent bikes, and enjoy the economy and our world class beaches," said Hayslett.

Hayslett thinks there could be some reasonable rules put in place for rentals, but the vacation homes are necessary.

"So that would have a major negative impact of they made it to the point where tourism starts to be stymied as a result," said Hayslett.