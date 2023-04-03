City of Clearwater votes on interim mayor

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now). - The City of Clearwater now has a new interim mayor.

Clearwater city council members unanimously voted to have former Mayor Brian Augnst Sr. to fill in over the next year, after Mayor Frank Hibbard suddenly resigned last week.

"I'm concerned where the city is going. This is simple math and we are not doing well on the test. I can tell really that I am not the right person," said Hibbard in last week's meeting.

Last week, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard suddenly resigned during a financial workshop, after being the only person on the council to push back against the construction of a $90 million city hall and municipal complex.

"Thank you all. God bless you and this city. I wish you all the best. Thank you for all you've been to me," said Hibbard.

With council members and residents all over the city of Clearwater stunned, the community met last Monday to discuss a solution.

"We know what needs to be built, we know what's in the process of being built, we know what budget items need to take priority. Let's get on one accord, get behind who will be the next mayor preferably and move this city forward," said one public speaker at the Clearwater city council meeting.

During the meeting, many residents argued for council member, Kathleen Beckman, to temporarily take the position.

"I think I would feel comfortable with her in that capacity with her here.," said one public speaker.

"She's an excellent listener. She interacts with people in a very sympathetic way. If someone asks her a question, she will give an honest answer," said another public speaker.

But council members agreed that the interim mayor should not be able to run for mayoral office next term, something Beckman said she would be interested in doing.

So the other option is former Clearwater mayor, Brian Augnst Sr., who served from 1999 to 2005.

"Brian gets things done and there's a very long list of needs that we have for our city. He should be the one to oversee our city council decisions and the development of our city," said one public speaker.

"Hiring somebody like him now, having experience as the mayor and a city council member would be very key for the city right now. He is happy to do this. He see what the city is and he's a community service kind of guy," said another public speaker.

City council members voted unanimously to have aungst sr. Fill the position until march 2024, with the promise that he will not run for re-election.

"He has the experience and the relationships needed for the business at hand in the upcoming year," said council member David Allbritton.