City of Clearwater plans redevelopment of U.S. 19

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The City of Clearwater is gearing up to make some major changes to U.S. 19.

The redevelopment would cover seven miles of the main road, and city leaders want to transform it into a destination rather than just a route.

City leaders say one of the main goals for this redevelopment project is to turn this area here along U.S. 19 into a hub for businesses and residents.

"Florida is a tourist state so the more business, the more people, we are drawing a lot of people so I think it would be great," said Hannie Delwiche, a resident in Clearwater.

Hannie Delwiche lives near U.S. 19 and she's excited to see some changes come to the area.

"People like to be where people are, so I think it would be great," said Delwiche.

The City of Clearwater's redevelopment plan for U.S. 19 would transform the seven mile corridor into an area full of housing and businesses.

"Retail, shopping, dining, live, work, all of these things up and down this corridor that are really supportive of transit and are supportive of an employment-intensive destination," said Denise Sanderson with The City of Clearwater.

The city released a video showing possible buildings that could be constructed with this plan.

"We truly to believe it's the next best place to be in the Tampa Bay region," said Sanderson.

Denise Sanderson with the City of Clearwater says the changes made along U.S. 19 will be funded by private and public investors.

Sanderson and Delwiche hope the new development will encourage more people to move to Clearwater over the next few decades.

"I would like to see more housing for people. I think we have a shortage of housing," said Delwiche.

"While it's not affordable housing we anticipate being constructed along U.S. 19, any housing that gets constructed will help with that supply and demand imbalance," said Sanderson.