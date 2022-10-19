Marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations in Florida

U.S. cannabis use overtakes cigarettes More Americans now smoke cannabis than cigarettes 01:33

Floridians will soon be able to buy marijuana products along with cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations, according to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers.

Under a new partnership between the companies, starting next year weed will be sold at 10 "RISE Express" dispensaries with separate entrances from the gas stations, Chicago-based Green Thumb announced Wednesday. Among the products that will be for sale are marijuana flower, pre-rolls, gummies and vapes, which Green Thumb will supply from a 28-acre facility the company is building in Ocala, Florida, that's slated to be up and running by the end of 2022.

The deal with Circle K will make it "easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store," Ben Kovler, Green Thumb's founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Still illegal on the federal level, marijuana is sold legally in Florida for medical use, with nearly 560,000 Floridians currently possessing a medical marijuana card, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Marijuana is sold in stand-alone dispensaries in parts of the U.S. that have legalized it, with cannabis allowed for medical use in 37 states and for adult recreational use in 19 others, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Circle K's owner, Quebec, Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, confirmed the agreement for Green Thumb to lease adjacent space to its stores in Florida. "To be clear, Circle K is not selling cannabis in its U.S. stores," a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email.

The global company operates about 600 locations in Florida, according to Green Thumb.