Christmas is coming early with Lindsay Lohan holiday film

- Netflix chose October 3, naturally, to drop more details about Lindsay Lohan's upcoming Christmas movie.

That day has special significance given that it is "Mean Girls Day."

In a now-famous scene from that 2004 movie, the character Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) asks Cady Heron (played by Lohan), "What day is it?" to which she responds "October 3."

Her Netflix film, "Falling for Christmas," has Lohan starring as hotel heiress Sierra, a woman "whose new engagement goes off the rails when she gets into a skiing accident that leaves her with total amnesia."

Lindsay Lohan's Falling For Christmas premieres November 10 pic.twitter.com/ejVzmDWE9b — Netflix (@netflix) October 3, 2022

"Luckily, Sierra finds herself in the care of a blue-collar widower (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter (Olivia Perez) in the days leading up to Christmas," according to the streaming giant.

It's the first Netflix project for Lohan, and she defines her character as "Extravagant. Temperamental. Glamorous."

"It's such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies," she said during an interview at the recent Tudum fan event.

"Falling for Christmas" debuts on November 10 on Netflix.