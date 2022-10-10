14-year-old girl found safe after she went missing for 9 days

A 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week has been found safe, police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night. Police said the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have run away from home and was not held against her will.

Campbell disappeared on Sept. 30 after leaving to go to a Boulder High School football game, her family said. She was seen on the Boulder Creek Trail soon after.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Monday night that she was located at a residence in Thornton, which is about 30 miles southeast of Boulder. Herold said police believe she ran away from home, though it's not yet clear where she was and what happened in the last week.

Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said that police believe the teen took "considerable steps" to avoid contact with law enforcement and her family while she was missing, and that there's "no belief at this time that she was held against her will."

He also defended the decision not to issue an Amber Alert, saying that authorities found no evidence to suggest she had been abducted. He said the department had received "indications" that she was alive throughout the week, but did not elaborate.