Children's Board of Hillsborough County holds meetings to see what help families need

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Children's Board of Hillsborough County is getting ready to invest thousands of dollars into educational and wellness programs.

Right now the organization is holding meetings to get input on what improvements families want to see.

Leaders with the Children's Board of Hillsborough County say they haven't had these town hall meetings since the pandemic, and a lot has changed since then. So they want to hear from parents and teachers to see what's needed.

"The students are our future. They are going to go out there in the community and the workforce. We have to work on getting ahead and getting them the tools that they need so they are successful out there," said teacher, Paige Suhay.

Suhay is a teacher in Hillsborough County Schools and says there are a lot of improvements needed in the district.

"I would love to see applicable hands on project based learning with community involvement. Going ahead and. Ringing the education from inside the classroom to outside the classroom," said Suhay.

"We want to make sure we are meeting the critical needs of the community," said Dexter Lewis, with the Children's Board of Hillsborough County.

Lewis says these are things the organization could look into funding.

"Currently we fund about 110 programs through out Hillsborough County and its all tax-based funded," said Lewis.

The organization is planning how its going to use its money for 2024 and 2025.

"We fund anything from kinship care programs to make sure people who are bringing in children are adopted into their home that they get those services, anything from mobile medical services," said Lewis.

He says over the next several weeks, the Children's Board of Hillsborough County is holding a series of meetings to hear from families, so the money goes to the right places.

"So that we are able to get a full perspective of what the real needs are in the community," said Lewis.