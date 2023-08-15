Watch CBS News
Children Ruin Everything - 'Road trips'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

THE JOY OF A FAMILY VACATION – It's the long weekend, and The Berneys are going on a road trip to Manitoulin Island to join Dawn (Nazneen Contractor), Bo (Dmitry Chepovetsky), and Corey (Darius Rota) at Bo's brother's cottage. Running late, James (Aaron Abrams) argues that a potential third kid would make the trip impossible. On their way to the ferry, James and Astrid (Meaghan Rath) present their arguments for and against a third baby. Meanwhile, they try to keep Viv (Mikayla SwamiNathan) and Felix (Logan Noah Nicholson) from getting bored or fighting with each other as they rush to make the ferry (#106). The episode was directed by Renuka Jeyapalan and written by Kurt Smeaton. Original airdate 8/21/2023.

First published on August 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

