Children Ruin Everything - 'Bodies'

NOT WHAT WE USED TO BE – James (Aaron Abrams) is summoned to Marla's (Lisa Codrington) office, where she tells him to dress more professional and less like a dad. James turns to Ennis (Ennis Esmer), who offers to help James update his style. While James takes the kids on his shopping trip, Astrid (Meaghan Rath) works out with a trainer recommended by Dawn (Nazneen Contractor). She's desperate to get back into shape, but after an embarrassing situation during her workout session, Astrid books an appointment with a pelvic floor specialist. Seán Cullen ("Workin' Moms") guest stars (#102). The episode was directed by Melanie Orr and written by Kathleen Phillips. Original airdate 7/24/2023.